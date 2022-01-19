TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Down 33.3%

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 63,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 119,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86.

About TAG Oil (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.