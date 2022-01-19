Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 119661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

ERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

