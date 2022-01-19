Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 107752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.74.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

