Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1612590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

