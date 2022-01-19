JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.80.

NYSE:JPM opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,663,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

