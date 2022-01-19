Critical Contrast: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 2.29% 2.17% 0.97% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $17.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 2.94 -$1.78 billion $0.28 53.11 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Chesapeake Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.