Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.