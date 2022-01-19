Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 52-Week High at $432.00

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.89), with a volume of 642018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.80 ($5.84).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.98), for a total value of £67,557.85 ($92,178.81).

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

