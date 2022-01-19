Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.89

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 50132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

