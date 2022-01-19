Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.22

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.22 and last traded at C$19.98, with a volume of 223772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.90.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.88.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.