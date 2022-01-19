TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 116.08 ($1.58), with a volume of 193466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.58).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

