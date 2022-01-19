Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $187.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 187.35 ($2.56), with a volume of 222478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.67).

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

