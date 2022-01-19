Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $314.16

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 314.16 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.27), with a volume of 56435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($4.24).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 302.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.06. The company has a market capitalization of £984.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.