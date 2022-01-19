Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. Safran has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $158.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.