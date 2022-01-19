Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($66.86) to GBX 4,840 ($66.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,000 ($68.22) to GBX 5,500 ($75.04) in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($79.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140 ($70.13).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,443 ($74.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,832.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

