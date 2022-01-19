agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $9,116,816,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in agilon health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

