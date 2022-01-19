Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Increases By 50.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.