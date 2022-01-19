Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

