Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

