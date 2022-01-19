Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.29.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

