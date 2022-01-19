Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

