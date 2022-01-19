Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

JOBY opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $35,210,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

