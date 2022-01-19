Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REPL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,215. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.