BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $239.63 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $220.04 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

