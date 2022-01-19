Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.18.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $293.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

