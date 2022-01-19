Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.45.

Shares of BA stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

