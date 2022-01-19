COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.75

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 683044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 3.67.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

