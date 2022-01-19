Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

ATER opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

