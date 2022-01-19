TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.89

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 3303089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

