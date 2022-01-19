Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.62

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 66466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th.

About Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands.

