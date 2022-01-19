$88.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce sales of $88.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $86.90 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $333.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

