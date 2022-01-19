Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLGL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.