iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $89.97 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

