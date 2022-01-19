$289.22 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $289.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $956.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

