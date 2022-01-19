Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 30.2%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

