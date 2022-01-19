Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.36. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 327,234 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$294.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

