ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $615.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $719.43.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $522.34 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.