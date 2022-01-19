Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.91.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

