Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $335.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $380.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $306.22 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day moving average is $309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

