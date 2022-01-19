Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $335.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $380.00.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.68.
Shares of SHW stock opened at $306.22 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day moving average is $309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
