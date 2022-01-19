Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTEX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.51.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.