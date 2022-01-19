Barclays Cuts Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target to $5.50

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ACHR opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

