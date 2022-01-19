AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $247.98 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.94 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

