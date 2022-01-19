Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $21,700,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after purchasing an additional 354,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

