Truist Financial Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $95.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.