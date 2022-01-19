Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.83 ($139.58).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €114.40 ($130.00) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a one year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €126.60 and a 200 day moving average of €122.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.