First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) Head to Head Analysis

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Horizon and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and Bay National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.97 $845.00 million $1.76 10.40 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility and Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Horizon beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Bay National Company Profile

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

