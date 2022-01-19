Analyzing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

69.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 2.07 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -29.53 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.34 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.53

Obsidian Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 3 4 11 1 2.53 Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $36.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Occidental Petroleum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

