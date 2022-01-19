Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($75.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($79.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,140 ($70.13).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,443 ($74.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,832.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

