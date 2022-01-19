Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,390 shares of company stock valued at $298,034.

