Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.